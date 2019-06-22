Put nation before self interest, Uhuru tells public servants

PSCU

Public servants are entrusted to be custodians of public good and must always put the nation before their self interest, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

The Head of State made the remarks as he underscored the importance of an effective public service to achieve sustainable development.

Uhuru, who spoke when he addressed the 7th Africa Public Service Day at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), said Africa is on the rise but needs bold and transformative leadership to keep it on the trajectory of growth.

He said African governments need to be supported by a diligent, well-motivated and professional public service to enable national and individual prosperity, adding that the workforce must have integrity.

“This monumental task calls for unyielding commitment, clear and coherent vision, bold transformative leadership and above all else, promotion of integrity and working hard culture,” the said.

He called on public servants to ensure that development and progress does not benefit a few but should be for all.