Pupil testifies in sodomy case against cook.

A former pupil at Ugandan Martyrs Children’s home in Machakos told a court how he was sodomised by a man he considered a friend.

The 12-year-old boy was testifying in a case in which David Mutuku Katuku, a former cook at the institution, was charged with preying on eight boys at the organisation that has since been closed down by the government.

The minor told Machakos Principal magistrate Ann Nyoike how Katuku on numerous occasions used to offer some boys food after other children had left the dining room and later started asking him to visit the kitchen alone.

Visit kitchen

“The cook used to invite me alongside other boys for a second helping. One day he requested me to visit the kitchen and because we had a good relationship I did not object,” he said, adding that that is where the assault took place.

Deny charges

Nyoike said she needed more time to hear from other witnesses in the case, including a medical report from the doctor who examined the complainant.

Katuku, was arrested in April after being on the run for weeks following revelations that he had been preying on the boys at the institution for three years. He has denied all charges and is currently in custody. The case will be mentioned on June 27 with hearing being slated for July 23.