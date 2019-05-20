PS says lack of trust in State hurting Big Four

Sophie Njoka

Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says lack of trust in the government among Kenyans is the biggest hindrance to realising the Big Four agenda.

The PS, who spoke in Mombasa yesterday during a knowledge sharing workshop organised by Vision 2030 secretariat, said while many Kenyans understood the importance of ongoing development projects, mistrust still remained a challenge in realising the blueprint.

He said there is need to ensure Kenyans buy into the government’s Big Four agenda.

Low financing

“Trust remains an issue among Kenyans, who are ready to invest in the housing projects but fear losing their hard-earned money,” he said.

Hinga said the workshop aimed at accelerating implementation of government projects.

His Planning counterpart Julius Muia said one of the challenges in achieving vision 2030 is that many of the projects are large-scale and are, therefore, taking too long to complete.

However, he said implementation of Vision 2030 is still on course, adding that the Big Four agenda is part of the vision.

Muia said although the government had kicked off plans to build 500,000 homes by 2022 to reduce the cost of home ownership, the duration of implementing the project was a key challenge to realising the dream.

He said planning and financing, especially from the private sector, was still slow.

“The main challenge in accomplishing the projects is in their sizes as they take way too much time to complete since the construction is being undertaken by the government and the private sector,” said Muia.

Lease land

He added that the government was ready to provide land and infrastructure such as roads, water, electricity and sewerage systems, while private investors could come on board to finance construction of the houses.

Agricultural Research PS Hamadi Boga said the government is investing more in irrigation and is in future looking at adopting conservation Agriculture due to climate change.

He said big projects such as the Gulana-Kulalu could only succeed if they are implemented by the private sector, adding that the government would lease land belonging to institutes such as Karlo for production of food to enhance food security.