Probe TSC over illegal deduction, say tutors

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) wants the anti-graft body to investigate Teachers Service Commission (TSC) over what it described as deductions from tutors.

In a letter to Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion (pictured) accused TSC of unprocedurally deducting teachers Sh11.6 million to go towards the newly formed Kenya Women Teachers Association (Kewota).

Gender desk

Already, Knut has proclaimed itself on Kewota is concerned saying it was never authorised since the union has a gender desk.

“It has come to our attention through massive nationwide complaints from women teachers that TSC has illegally executed check-off deductions of Sh200 from 58,000 teachers who did not at all authorise the deductions,” said Sossion, in a letter to EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak.

Sossion urged EACC to carry out forensic audit to establish who authorised the listing of names of teachers who should be deducted the Kewota membership fee.

Knut also seeks to have all the monies deducted from teachers refunded through a prompt recall of the June payroll.

“Through our investigations, we are convinced beyond any shadow of doubt that TSC auto loaded a mechanism programmed to automatically deduct the money without approval of teachers in collusion with Kewota officials,” said Sossion in the letter dated June 20.

Further, the Knut official urged EACC to protect teachers from victimisation by TSC saying some are already being threatened.

He said Knut is willing to cooperate with investigators and provide information that will lead to what he termed as unravelling a mega scandal.