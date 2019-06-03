Principals decry delay in release of schools money

Roy Lumbe

School heads in Nakuru have expressed concerns over delayed release of capitation funds by the Education ministry, saying they are unable to appropriately cater for their learners needs.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) Nakuru North chair Zachary Thiong’o said the government has failed to release the cash despite institutions having provided the required information.

He said most schools are stuck with glaring staffing gaps and lack of adequate infrastructure, adding that it is affecting the performance of learners.

State intervention

While calling on the government to intervene, the school heads said currently, no classroom has less than 60 students, adding that they have been left to depend on MPs for CDF funds to put up more classes.

“We have provided the required information, however, the ministry has failed to release funds. Most schools are stuck with glaring staffing gaps and inadequate infrastructure and it is affecting the performance of learners,” he said.

Speaking at a CDF stakeholders meeting in Nakuru on Saturday, Thiong’o said the push to have every primary school pupil transit to secondary without provision of the enabling infrastructure and staffing had handicapped most principals within the region.

“The push to have all pupils in primary transit to secondary school without provision of the enabling environment has been a challenge to most principals within the region. Many public schools in the county have hired private teachers to address the staff shortage which has turned out to be a challenge for schools with limited funds,” he said.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri said through CDF funds, his office is committed to ensure the education sector thrives and learners get a conducive learning environment.

He, however, said a lot has to be done by the government to ensure funds are remitted to the schools in good time.

Ngunjiri said if the government and relevant stakeholders work together, it would improve the educational standards and go a long way to helping learners achieve better grades.

Under government fund disbursement mechanisms, the ministry releases 50 per cent of the cash, in the first term based on the population of learners in each school.

The second tranche which makes up 30 per cent of the total budget allocation, is released in second term which begins in May. School heads say this is yet to be remitted.

The final disbursement of 20 per cent is made in third term.