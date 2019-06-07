NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Prepare well for Senate summons, deputy governor tells county bosses

People Daily June 7, 2019
2,471 Less than a minute
Vihiga deputy governor Patrick Saisi.

Vihiga deputy governor Patrick Saisi has asked governors to prepare adequately before  appearing  before Senate County Public Accounts and investments Committee to avoid embarrassment.

He said most county bosses appeared before the committee to answer financial queries when they are not fully prepared and fumble when asked questions which makes them feel frustrated and harassed.

Saisi urged governors to equip themselves with requisite information before making appearance for grilling. Saisi also asked senators to forge cordial working relationship with the governors to help counties move forward. He however,asked senators not to use the audit queries facing some governors to settle political scores.

“I urge senators not to use the summons to intimidate governors but should instead use them to forge good working relationship. Let the summons not be a platform to settle personal scores,” urged Saisi.

Show More

Related Articles

June 7, 2019
2,475

South Africans call for changes in cricket team after World Cup slump

June 7, 2019
2,469

Surviving ghosting after a love bomb

June 7, 2019
2,473

Farmers face uphill task to meet avocado pre-export rules

June 7, 2019
2,548

Cops link Meru priest killing to love triangle