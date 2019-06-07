Prepare well for Senate summons, deputy governor tells county bosses

Vihiga deputy governor Patrick Saisi has asked governors to prepare adequately before appearing before Senate County Public Accounts and investments Committee to avoid embarrassment.

He said most county bosses appeared before the committee to answer financial queries when they are not fully prepared and fumble when asked questions which makes them feel frustrated and harassed.

Saisi urged governors to equip themselves with requisite information before making appearance for grilling. Saisi also asked senators to forge cordial working relationship with the governors to help counties move forward. He however,asked senators not to use the audit queries facing some governors to settle political scores.

“I urge senators not to use the summons to intimidate governors but should instead use them to forge good working relationship. Let the summons not be a platform to settle personal scores,” urged Saisi.