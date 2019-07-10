Population increase spells doom for economic growth

Betty Muindi @BettyMuindi

Kenya’s population is expected to leap to 52.57 million by 2020, and to 82 million by 2040, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics prospects.

This upsurge in the population has experts worried that it will have negative implication on the country’s economic development.

The Deputy Director in charge of advocacy and public education at the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), Charles Oisebe recognises that population growth is one of the numerous factors hampering Kenya’s development.

He says more Kenyans are in the non-working age group (below 15 and above 65 years old), in what continues to pile pressure on the small working population in a country that leads the region in unemployment levels.

Youth bulge

“Kenya has the highest unemployment rate, meaning that not all in the working age group have jobs. This means that only a small number of the working population is forced to take care of the very young, the elderly and the unemployed adults,” he offers.

According to the NCPD’s 2017 policy brief, Youth Bulge in Kenya, a Blessing or a Curse, the proportion of population aged 15-34 years has been increasing from about 30 per cent in 1969 to about 35 per cent in 2015. The number is set to increase, as nearly 80 per cent of the population is less than 35 years old.

At the same time, the country is facing an increasing aged population, which indicates that dependence on the working population will increase even further, considering the inadequate social protection schemes.

Oisebe also acknowledges that lack of family planning is one of the major reasons for increased population in the country.

To address this, he says, the council has been making deliberate efforts to bridge the gap in healthcare in the country to ensure improved healthcare provision that includes family planning services to help people better manage their reproductive health.

He said while the decision on the number of children is private, raising children that one can support will benefit individuals, households and the nation.

To avoid the timebomb scenario, we must act with urgency to build an economy that can support that population, provide jobs and economic opportunity, education and healthcare, hope and optimism,” he said.

National strategies

He further expressed concern that rising cases of teenage pregnancies might have a negative implication of the rising population.

“Most girls are getting sexually active in their teens. They start very early, quickly become pregnant and stop going to school,” he adds, reiterating on the importance of governments to take measures to enable girls make responsible life choices and realise their potential.

Globally, about 16 million girls under age 18 give birth each year, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), which noted that another 3.2 million undergo unsafe abortions.

To address the problems associated with adolescent pregnancy, Oisebe stressed the need to get girls into primary school and enable them to receive a good education through their adolescence. “When a young girl is educated, she is more likely to marry later, delay child-bearing until she is ready, have healthier children, and earn a higher income,” he concludes.