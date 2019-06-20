Politicians urged to heed Uhuru call on campaigns

Eight MPs have urged leaders to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning against premature campaigns for 2022 General Election.

Speaking at a cultural music event in Kiambu hosted by area Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba, the MPs said politicking would derail the government’s Big Four agenda.

Legislators Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare) Joyce Kamene (Machakos Woman Rep), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep) and Pamela Odhiambo (Migori Woman Rep) said they are solidly behind the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga. All Kiambu legislators gave the event a wide berth.