NATIONALNEWS

Politicians urged to heed Uhuru call on campaigns

People Daily June 20, 2019
2,442 Less than a minute
President Uhuru Kenyatta. Photo/PSCU

Eight MPs have urged leaders to heed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s warning against premature campaigns for 2022 General Election.

Speaking at a cultural music event in Kiambu hosted by area Woman Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba, the MPs said politicking would derail the government’s Big Four agenda.

Legislators Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Muturi Kigano (Kangema), Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo), Anthony Oluoch (Mathare) Joyce Kamene (Machakos Woman Rep), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman Rep) and Pamela Odhiambo (Migori Woman Rep) said  they are solidly behind the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga. All Kiambu legislators gave the event a wide berth.

Show More

Related Articles

June 20, 2019
2,457

Four-year-olds abusing drugs, says Nacada

June 20, 2019
2,456

Police arrest six, recover Sh4m narcotics in raids

June 20, 2019
2,457

Wetang’ula criticises state of healthcare, says facilities lack essential medicines

June 20, 2019
2,458

Top 2013 KCSE student’s body to arrive home Sunday