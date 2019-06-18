Police vow action on blogger sharing slain cops bodies

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Police will take stern action against the controversial blogger who shared photos of police officers who were killed during the Saturday morning attack in Wajir county.

The National Police Service spokesman Charles Owino (pictured) yesterday condemned the act, saying it was tantamount to glorifying terrorism.

He, however, did not specify the action to be taken even as unconfirmed reports indicated that one of the bloggers could be arrested this morning in connection with the incident.

“Such unpalatable acts will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against them,” he said.

Hit by IED

The Administration Police (AP) officers were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) about four kilometres from Konton centre on the Kenya-Somalia border in Wajir East sub-county.

The spokesman said one of the officers, who went missing after the attack, had not been found but said a team was conducting a search and rescue operation.

He added that there was increased al Shabaab activity, especially along the Kenya-Somali border, but assured Kenyans that security officers had been deployed adequately.

Owino, however, denied reports that there were increased IED attacks in the region.

Last week, there were reports that some terrorists were killed after an IED they were planting exploded, killing them on the spot.

The three suspected terrorists were blown to pieces by the device with police collecting body parts and three AK-47 rifles from the scene.

“We cannot say that there has been an increase in such attacks. We have done our best and have deployed well,” he said.