Police ‘not informed’ of 14 bodies found in city river

George Kebaso @Morarak

Police are yet to launch investigations into alleged discovery of 14 bodies during the ongoing clean-up of the Nairobi River.

Nairobi County Police Commander, Philip Ndolo yesterday said they had not been officially informed of the findings. He said their records can only confirm reports of cases of normal drowning.

“We can’t make any move until we receive official reports from the people who are making the claims, otherwise we regard the information given to the press as just progress in the ongoing cleaning exercise,” Ndolo told People Daily on phone. “We are appealing to the team cleaning the river to partner with the police.”

In two weeks, members of a group assisting in the cleanup programme launched by Governor Mike Sonko, have reported discovery of bodies dumped in the river, with the latest being a body of an eight-year-old boy.

Ndolo urged the group to alert the police first before taking the information to the media. He, however, assured police have started the process of identifying the bodies.