Police launch probe on Kasipul MP over claims of assaulting ‘critic’

People Daily June 3, 2019
Dickens Wasonga

Police in Kisumu are investigating claims that Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were and his bodyguards assaulted a man on Friday.

Area police boss Boniface Mutie said the complainant,  identified as Willis Ochieng, reported the matter at the Kondele Police Station. The incident happened outside the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, where the man had visited a patient.

He said the MP accused him of forming a WhatsApp group which he uses to criticise his leadership. He suffered injuries in the attack.

“He (the MP) confronted me,  demanding to know why I was using a WhatsApp group to talk ill of him and before I could even respond, he hit me in the mouth. His driver and bodyguard joined in and floored  me onto the ground,” he said.

The man was treated at the hospital and discharged.

Contacted, the MP denied ever attacking the man.

