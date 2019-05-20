Police bust car theft syndicate

Kinyuru Munuhe

Police have busted a car theft syndicate operating in Kilimani, Nairobi and arrested six suspects.

During the sting operation, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations recovered two motor vehicles — a Toyota Prado and Nissan Navara — master keys, fake number plates, masking tapes and vehicle break-in items.

The six, police said, have pending burglary cases in court.

Recently, warrants of arrest were issued by Kibera Law Courts against two suspects, Elizabeth Akinyi Abuto and Lavender Akinyi Ogilo for absconding court and jumping bail respectively.

Among the suspects is a househelp, who was arrested in Donholm, Nairobi, where she was hiding.

DCI boss George Kinoti said the arrest comes following a robbery in Kitengela. The operation lead police to Garden Estate, off Thika Road, where a safe was found.

In what appears to be organised crime, the gang, police said, targets high-end residential houses where they steal valuables and sell them to unsuspecting clients as second hand items.