Police arrest four suspects linked to Marsabit killings

Four suspects believed to be behind the killing of five people in Marsabit have been arrested. Police said more suspects are being pursued in relation to the attacks associated with inter-tribal clashes.

Addressing the press after a meeting with heads of security in Marsabit, Upper Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru accused politicians of instigating the attacks.

“We expect leaders to provide solutions when there is a problem between communities but instead they are giving directions of violence and hatred,” he said.

He has asked politicians in the county to focus on addressing issues affecting residents such as water crisis, infrastructure, agriculture and education rather than incite communities to attack each other.

“We cannot sit and watch people dying because of some few individuals, whose interest is to ascend to positions,” he said.

Nakoru said politicians have been using funeral platforms to blame the government for not providing security in the area.

“How can you blame the government over issues you create? That’s being irresponsible and leaders ought to come out and tell the truth,” he said.

The administrator warned social media users against posting inciting statements aimed at causing tension in the county.

“We want to warn administrators of Facebook and WhatsApp groups that if we find any forum allowing people to misuse it, we will arrest the administrators,” he said.

Nakoru said there are still illegal firearms in the county despite the government impounding the Kenya Police Reservists’ riffles two months ago.