Police Airwing commander faces disgraceful exit

Zaddock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

The proverbial nine lives of National Police Airwing Commandant Rogers Mbithi could finally be over, courtesy of litany of controversy and allegations.

His long tenure at the helm, which has seen his contract renewed an astonishing four times, may have its bright flashes but it has on the downside, been stained by claims of corruption and mismanagement that has seen the Police Airwing fleet depleted and virtually grounded and air crashes that cost the lives of a Cabinet minister, an assistant minister and several police officers.

Last week, investigations by the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) recommended that the soft-spoken and experienced pilot and the Airwing’s accountant be charged with a criminal offence of embezzling funds meant for Boni Forest operation. It also recommended to the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai that his contract, which ends next year, be either terminated or not be extended.

Influential

The IG’s reaction is awaited. A key issue is the crashes, and their causes with Mbithi suggesting human error as cause. For example, during his vetting on January 10, 2014, the commandant said: “The aircraft manufacturer has put all the measures to make sure the aircraft does not fall from the sky but me as the pilot I force it to fall.”

A number of investigations have been conducted regarding the operations at the unit but most of the findings are inconclusive and have not been made public. And following concerns in 2016 when two police choppers crashed within a month, Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia gazetted a team of investigators to establish the events that could have led to the two accidents. The team was also to establish the extent of compliance with the technical as well as operational standards and procedures.

Both Agusta Westland AW139 registration 5Y-NPS and Bell registration number 5Y-COP had crashed at Mathare and at Wilson Airport respectively. The team was expected to release their findings mid-January 2017, but they did not do so as no investigations were conducted. Mbithi is said to be influential, something attributed in part to the fact that he had been the pilot for former Presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki. It will be recalled that despite the outrage that followed reports that he had on April 2, 2015 allowed the pilot of Cessna 208 to fly his daughter-in-law and her children from Mombasa, at a time when there were more pressing needs.

Even before investigations were conducted, former Interior Cabinet secretary the late Joseph Nkaiserry defended him at a press conference. “What is his crime? If you are waiting for his blood to spill you will get tired. It will not be spilled?” he said.

Misused aircraft

That morning, four terrorists raided the Garissa University College at dawn and shot dead 147 people, leaving 83 others seriously injured. Noting that no serious probe was being conducted, the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) undertook investigations into the allegations. CAJ later concluded that the Airwing boss had “erred for allowing the aircraft to be used on personal mission”.

One of the key findings of the Ombudsman’s report dated May 6, 2016 read: “The investigations found the Commandant Police Airwing, Col Rodgers Mbithi, culpable of abuse of power.”

However, no action was taken against the officer who former colleagues describe as a good officer. Over the years, issues like poor pay, low morale, a high turnover of pilots and aircraft lying in disuse have bedeviled the unit.

Five years ago, during the vetting in January 2014, a former National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Commissioner Mohammed Murshid raised concerns that pilots at the Airwing were under-utilised because most of the aircraft were grounded. Mbithi, however, said the inadequate number of pilots had been partly attributed to a high turnover of experienced pilots and engineers, lured by better salaries and benefits in other sectors.

Few months ago, both the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the IAU began investigations into cases relating to mismanagement of funds among others, after a whistle-blower wrote to the two institutions. Reports indicated that some of his juniors who felt frustrated could have leaked information that formed the basis of the probe.

Mbithi, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) is the second officer from the military to head the 70-year-old police Airwing. Mbithi, who joined the unit in 2009 from the Department of Defence (DoD) and later joined the military on May 22, 1978. In 1980 he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant before being posted to the Helicopter School, Kenya Air Force Station, now called Moi Airbase.

Between 1998 and 2001, he was assigned non-flying duties at the Defence Staff College as assistant in-charge of operations. After that, he went back to the Moi Airbase to head the Flying Wing. Mbithi has also been involved in diplomatic duties, including being Kenya’s Defence Attaché in the People’s Republic of China between 2004 and 2008.

The same year he joined the Airwing, several leaders, including the former Commissioner of Police Maj Gen Ali, escaped death narrowly when the MI-17 chopper crashed in Kapsabet, about 100 metres from Kipchoge stadium.

Total overhaul

Others who survived the crash included Assistant minister Orwa Ojode who later died in another police chopper crash, former Rift Valley PC Noor Hassan Noor and former Assistant Commissioner of Police Silas Mc’Opiyo.

In June 2012, Internal Security Minister Prof George Saitoti and his assistant minister Joshua Ojode together with four other police officers died in a police chopper crash in Ngong Forest. As a result, the Justice Kalpana Rawal-led Commission of Inquiry into the crash recommended, among other things, a total overhaul of the Airwing.

On September 8, 2016, a Sh2.3 billion twin-turbine engine helicopter crashed at the National Youth Service facility in Ruaraka. Three police officers and an engineer were injured. It had just been registered four months earlier, on April 26, 2016. Sources said a technical failure might have caused the accident, raising concerns that the government could have bought a faulty aircraft.

The National Police Airwing, situated at Hangar 27 at the Wilson Airport was started in 1949 as a Colonial Air-Support Volunteer force.

In January 1957, it became an integral part of the Kenya Police Force. The first commander, from the military, was Wing Commander A Francombe, who retired in 1963.

He handed over to Superintendent of Police M W Bearcroft who served till 1975, handing over to the first black Kenyan commandant Charles Mathenge Njuki who served between 1975 and 1995.

Njuki’s deputy, Maina Chege, took over and later retired in 2006 and was succeeded by Gilbert Hezekiel Gitonga who handed over to Mbithi.