Pay Sh200 monthly and you could own a home, says PS

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Kenyans willing to be part of the Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) can now commence making their contributions towards owning homes.

This follows government’s move to activate a monthly voluntary contribution from Sh200 into the bomayangu wallet.

State Department for Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga yesterday said more than 225,000 Kenyans have registered to participate in the AHP.

Hinga said the activation is in response to Kenyans who have been registering on the bomayangu web platform, interested to be part of AHP and subsequently own decent and affordable homes.

“Operationalisation of the voluntary contributions is a significant milestone in implementation of AHP. To interested Kenyans, we are now giving the ability and means to decide how and when they will start their journey towards owning a house. They can do this by regularly saving in their bomayangu wallet, the amounts that they can afford,” Hinga said, in a statement.

The PS assured Kenyans, particularly those who will make their contribution through any of available channels, that they will get a notification of the fund’s confirmation of receipt of the money paid on a real-time basis.

Additionally, all money paid will be credited to the contributor’s account and they will be able to see the savings made from their accounts He said the process of allocating 228 houses on Park Road, Nairobi that will be ready for occupation by September this year, will kick off soon.

Hinga added that the savings can be made through various modes of payments convenient to contributors.

These avenues include payments through www.bomayangu.go.ke — where one logs into their bomayangu account and makes a contribution via M-Pesa, card payment or bank transfer.

Another option will be through Huduma Life mobile application which can be downloaded from the Android play-store or through the Huduma e-commerce service accessed via www.hudumakenya.go.ke.

The PS said voluntary contributions are anchored in law after changes were made to the Housing Act to provide a mechanism for those who opt into the programme to contribute to the fund.

“This is one avenue of enabling Kenyans to collectively come together to achieve the affordable housing agenda. It is expected that these contributions into the fund together with the seed capital by the National Treasury will go a long way in providing certainty to developers and motivate capital investments for the project to ensure delivery of the affordable houses,” Hinga added.