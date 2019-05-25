Pastor to serve 25 years in jail for defiling, killing student

Musa Wekesa

A pastor from Kitale has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for defiling and later killing a high school student who was pregnant with triplets in 2011.

While passing the judgement, Justice Hillary Chemitei said evidence presented before the court established that pastor Charles Nyachwara, who served at Yuya Pentecostal Assemblies of God, was guilty of killing the minor with an intention of maintaining his status in the community.

“I have heard litigation by both the Prosecution and Defence sides. What is evident is that the minor suffered a cruel death in your hands. You have a right of appeal,” said Justice Chemitei while delivering the judgment.

Pastor Nyachwara is said to have stabbed Scholastica Mmbihi to death using a kitchen knife on July 7, 2011 in a bid to end a court tussle between him and the girl’s family after he defiled and impregnated her.

The family of the Yuya Secondary School student had launched criminal proceedings against the pastor after he impregnated their daughter.

Nyachwara confessed to killing the girl to protect his priestly image after his efforts to settle the matter with the family out of court was unfruitful.

“I wish to state that I killed her because his father was not prepared to withdraw a defilement charge against me at Kitale law courts,” said the pastor.

Postmortem reports submitted in the court earlier revealed that the deceased was pregnant with triplets. The girl’s father, Paul Mmbihi, who has waited for long for justice said he will not appeal the judgment.