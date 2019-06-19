Past ‘sins’ haunt Appellate court hopefuls

Past errors of commission and omission yesterday returned to haunt a High Court judge as well as a private lawyer during interviews for Court of Appeal jobs.

High Court judge Maureen Onyango yesterday brushed aside protests against her candidature for the Court of Appeal job but conceded she had made one inadvertent mistake during delivery of judgment in a labour dispute.

Justice Onyango, the Principal judge of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, told Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that she had promptly informed the parties about the blunder and proceeded to pronounce the legitimate decision in open court.

Contradictory rulings

Appearing before the panel chaired by Chief Justice David Maraga, the judge said she had a long list of 19 cases and chose to read determinations only when she realised the particular decision in the contentious matter was not the right one. Once she informed the litigants, they agreed to have the proper decision read out.

Earlier, a group of protesters claiming to be Nairobi County workers gathered outside the Supreme Court Building calling for Justice Onyango’s removal for allegedly issuing two contradictory judgements regarding their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Justice Onyango was appointed to the Bench on July 13, 2012. She previously worked with the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE).

She said she had the necessary experience and drive to inject the Court of Appeal with fresh ideas on how to handle labour disputes. There was urgent need to harmonise court decisions, especially where the appellate bench had nullified judgments without proper justification. The judge said there were very many pending cases involving county employees because successive leaders disregarded labour laws to perpetuate cronyism and favouritism for their supporters.

High Court advocate Elijah Njagi Ireri was forced to eat humble pie after he was confronted with previous transgressions of professional negligence and misconduct.

Ireri, who has been in private practice for the last 28 years, was being interviewed for appointment as a Court of Appeal judge and described himself as a hard-working and pious man.

However, tables turned on him when he was confronted with damning evidence of past sins of commission and omission. He was found guilty of professional misconduct by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Disciplinary Committee in 2005, fined Sh10,000 and ordered to pay costs of Sh3,000.

The JSC had earlier interviewed High Court judge Weldon Korir, the Presiding Judge of the Constitutional and Human Rights Division. He had previously served in Malindi and Nairobi. High Court judge Boaz Olao, who has been serving in the Environment and Land Court in Kerugoya and Bungoma, also faced the panel. He rose through the ranks to become Chief Magistrate before his appointment as a Judge.