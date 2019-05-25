Parliament police woman found murdered in her Umoja house

Pascal Sala

A police woman, Hellen Kwamboka attached to parliament police station was on Saturday morning found murdered in her house in Umoja Estate, Nairobi.

Police said Constable Hellen Kwamboka’s body was found lying in her bed with a deep cut on her head and blood stains all over the house.

A police report indicates that Kwamboka failed to report to work on Friday morning after leaving from work at 7pm the previous day and the efforts by her colleagues to get hold of her on phone failed.

It is at this point her colleagues decided to go to her house at Umoja Estate where they found the house locked from the inside.

“Her colleagues decided to go to her house at Umoja Estate, Gaikuyu Road, plot number 44, house number 42, where, they found the house locked from the inside, and consequently, suspected that something was unusual. The house was broken into and the body of the officer was found lying on her bed with a deep cut on her head, and with blood stains all over the house,” Helen Ndambi said in a police report.

It is also reported that there were signs of strangulation on Kwamboka’s neck. Her phone was missing and police suspects that it was likely stolen and switched off.

Police are searching for Kwamboka’s boyfriend as a possible murder suspect as it is believed he killed her before escaping.

No murder weapon was discovered at the crime scene.

Kwamboka’s body has been taken to Chiromo mortuary.