Panic as new wave of attacks hits Coast

Panic has gripped residents of Likoni and Kisauni in Mombasa county following increased cases of criminal gangs, allegedly using hospital needles and syringes to attack people.

HAKI Africa human rights group said the youths were using the needles to scare their victims before robbing them of valuables. The organisation has urged residents to embrace community policing so as to identify the gang members.

The lobby said a resident, Said Abas, 22, who was attacked on Sunday at Kiteje area is nursing injuries in hospital. “This new wave of criminal attacks is scary,” said Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid.

Following rising criminal activities, community members have accused police of laxity and taken the law into their hands to kill suspected gang members.

“Incidents of people being killed by the public are on the rise and this should stop. Police should be held responsible for these cases because they are supposed to protect the public,” said Khalid.

Khalid asked County Police commander Johnstone Ipara to restore order in the area especially during Ramadhan period when Muslim faithful go to mosques for prayers at night.

“We are demanding that police heighten security during this month of Ramadhan,” he said. The claims emerged just days after a fourth year student at the Technical University of Mombasa was killed by a machete-wielding gang in Kisauni.