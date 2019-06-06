Ousted Kimosop illegally reviewed pay, board reveals

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Ousted Kerio Valley Development Authority managing director David Kimosop abused his office by irregularly increasing his monthly salary from Sh350,000 to Sh750,000 without the board of directors approval.

A source within the board of management disclosed that members were shocked to learn the abuse of office revelations during a meeting in Eldoret last Thursday.

Abuse of office

“We were shocked with the abuse of office revelation levelled against the former MD as no board meeting has ever been convened to ratify proposal to increase his monthly perk,” a member of the board of directors, who declined to be named said.

The details emerged during a board of directors crisis meeting led by their chairman Jackson Kiptanui who is former Keiyo South MP where a decision was arrived to send Kimosop home.

Kiptanui has ruled out plans by the board to rescind its decision to relieve Kimosop of his duties saying they have already embarked on the process of recruiting a new chief executive. The board appointed Francis Kipkech as acting managing director.

However, in a new twist of events, Kimosop has dismissed his removal terming the move irregular. He has threatened to sue the board to challenge its decision, saying he was not given an opportunity to defend himself.

Kimosop said he was yet to be told the reasons that led to the termination of contract at the authority where he had served for seven years.

Terminate contract

Kimosop has vowed to stay in office until an explanation for his dismissal is given. He said the 20 board members who made the decision to terminate his three-years contract extension was illegally constituted. “The board of directors chaired by former Keiyo South MP Jackson Kiptanui, has no power to sack me because it was illegally constituted,” he said.

Kimosop said his sacking was unprocedural, arguing that the board’s abrupt decision to bundle him out of office was an act of malice.

According to the KVDA Act dubbed Mwongozo, a board should have nine members.

“The board that allegedly made the decision to terminate my contract constituted of 20 members against the Mwongozo guidelines,” added Kimosop.