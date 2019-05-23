Ouko proposes seizure of assets from graft lords

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Auditor General Edward Ouko has proposed 75 per cent cash seizure from individuals who cannot explain the source of their wealth, asserting the move will invigorate the war on graft.

In a radical move, he was categorical that only a lifestyle audit on both public servants and high-net-worth individuals will help tame corruption.

Ouko called for the creation of a robust asset recovery machinery to seize cash from individuals who have siphoned millions of shillings from public coffers.

“We need to mainstream a serious lifestyle audit, a serious asset recovery system and link it with a serious revenue collection system,” he said.

“The lifestyle audit must inform a tax system where it will simply tell you…look Mister A, we know where you come from…you now have a billion shillings but you can’t explain, then we tax 75 per cent of that.”

He spoke at the launch of a report dubbed “State Capture: Inside Kenya’s Inability to Fight Corruption” in Nairobi, yesterday.

Ouko argued that cash recovered from corrupt individuals would then be ploughed back into the economy for development.

The outgoing chief auditor described rampant corruption in government as a “theory of budget corruption” where projects are designed with intention to steal cash.

He noted that there was a proclivity for projects to be designed in a manner that gives merchants of corruption leeway to steal.

Scandals

On the spot is the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis) where State officials have devised ways to circumvent procedure.

It is against that background that, Ouko noted graft scandals such as the Sh21 billion Arror and Kimwarer dams and National Youth Service (NYS) have happened.

Consequently, Ouko has proposed a two level Ifmis system to ensure that government resources don’t leave the system undetected.

As currently constituted, the Auditor General doubted that the Controller of Budget (CoB) can enforce checks and balances to prevent pilferage of public funds.

“When we created the office of Controller of Budget and Kenyans wanted the cake when it leaves Nairobi, we wanted it controlled…what CoB is giving is more statistical accountability than what we desired,” he noted.

He proposed constitutional changes to give CoB more mandate to control the budget the moment it is designed in July.

Previous reports have revealed that fraud in government has been orchestrated through reallocation of large sums of money in supplementary budgets for projects.

Thereafter, names of fake suppliers local purchase orders, goods-received notes and invoices are introduced into the system followed by flag-to-pay instructions.

As he leaves office, Ouko has urged the appointing authority to ensure someone with integrity replaces him so that corruption in the National and County governments is exposed.

Meanwhile, the State Capture report has revealed that State institutions, governance and functions are repurposed and re-engineered over time to benefit the ruling elite.

Authored by constitutional lawyer Wachira Maina, the document highlights issues that have made it difficult for the government to fight corruption.