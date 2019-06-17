Open path for water project, says Wandayi

Eric Juma

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has appealed to residents whose land is affected by the Sh800 million Madungu water project to accept compensation and pave way for the project implementation.

He asked residents not to frustrate his efforts to supply water in Ugunja.

Speaking at Luoka ACK church in Ugunja yesterday, Wandayi said people affected by the project should agree to be compensated in the next two weeks to allow the initiative to commence.

“Negotiating for such big project is not a joke; that’s why I appeal to locals to change heart and allow the multimillion project sponsored by the African Development Bank to take off so that the shortages of water can be permanently resolved,” he said.