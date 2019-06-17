NATIONALNEWS

Open path for water project, says Wandayi

People Daily June 17, 2019
Public Accounts Committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi

 Eric Juma

Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has appealed to residents whose  land is affected by the Sh800 million Madungu water project to accept compensation and pave way for the project implementation.

He asked residents not to frustrate his efforts to supply water in Ugunja.

Speaking at Luoka ACK church in Ugunja  yesterday, Wandayi said people affected by the project should agree to be compensated in the next two weeks to allow the initiative to commence.

“Negotiating for such big project is not a joke; that’s why I appeal to locals  to change heart and allow the multimillion  project sponsored by the African Development Bank to take off so that the shortages of water can be permanently resolved,” he said.

