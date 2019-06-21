Ongwae charged afresh over fertiliser scam

Former Kenya Bureau of Standards chief executive Charles Ongwae and five others were yesterday charged afresh over importation of 5,846,000 bags of fertiliser alleged to have high mercury content.

The six were charged afresh after Milimani senior principal magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot allowed the prosecution to amend the charge sheet following last month’s withdrawal by the Director of Public Prosecutions of charges against a Moroccan company and its four officials involved in the scandal. The DPP withdrew the charges following a plea agreement.

Ongwae was charged afresh alongside KEBS officials Eric Chesire Kiptoo (Director, Quality Assurance), Peter Kinyanjui (Inspection Manager, Kilindini Port), Martin Muswanya Nyakiamo (Coast Region Manager, KEBS) and Pole Mwangeni (Port Health Officer Kilindini) and a KRA official Eric Karimi.

Attempted murder

They denied several charges of attempted murder for allowing the importation of substandard fertiliser alleged to contain mercury.

The six were also charged with procurement of fake standardisation sticker marks worth Sh 882 million, aiding the commission of felony, breach of trust and abuse of office.

On May 9, the DPP agreed to have the impounded consignment of 3,500 bags of fertiliser held at a godown in Mombasa released. The fertiliser was impounded in June last year.

The release is part of a plea agreement entered into by the DPP, and Senior Counsel Paul Muite acting for OCP (K) Ltd, a Moroccan company, its directors Malika Karama and Younes Addou and businessman Benson Ngesa.

“It was agreed between the parties and the DPP that the investigating officer shall concurrently release the impounded consignment of fertiliser held at Bollore warehouse in Mombasa to the OCP (K) Ltd,” reads the agreement.