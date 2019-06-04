Omtatah, MP challenge use of Kenyatta image

Two petitions have been filed against Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge seeking his removal from office on grounds that he flouted the law with new banknotes.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua and activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court challenging the new general currency notes unveiled on June 1 during Madaraka Day celebrations in Narok county.

The two want the High Court to issue orders stopping the implementation of the new notes pending the hearing of the petitions.

In documents filed in court, the two cite lack of public participation as provided in the Constitution by declaring October 1 as the day when the old generation series of Sh1,000 will phase out.

In his petition the MP also says the portrait of the first President of Kenya Jomo Kenyatta, on the notes contravenes the Constitution.

Mbugua wants the governor to be found guilty for abuse of office. He claims the move has astronomical consequences in terms of disruption of the economy and increase in the inflation among other things that are likely to be experienced by Kenyans.

Omtatah on the other hand claims that demonetisation of the 1,000 notes after October 1 is not supported by law.