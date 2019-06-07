NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Omollo NYS case adjourned

Nancy Gitonga June 7, 2019
Former Youth and Gender Affairs PS Lillian Omollo.

Former Youth and Gender Affairs PS Lillian Omollo wants the High Court to visit  her farm in Uyoma, Rarieda in Siaya county, to ascertain State’s allegations that she is not a farmer.

Appearing before Deputy Register Roselyn Oganyo, Omollo through her lawyer, sought to have the court visit the multi-million-shilling horticulture enterprise she runs before the hearing of an application by Assets Recovery Agency to forfeit Sh30 million held in her accounts.

ARA had accused Omollo of using the farming business as a disguise meant to conceal the source of funds and “classical scheme of money laundering”.

Oganyo ordered the case be mentioned on July 4. The former PS is facing several charges over the loss of Sh468 million at the National Youth Service.

