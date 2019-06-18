Ojwang’ opts for private hearing

Suspended Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang’ has opted for private sessions of the tribunal investigating him over alleged misconduct.

The judge, who is represented by lawyer Nani Mungai, explained to the tribunal, chaired by Appellate judge Alnashir Visram, that he will not call any witness in his defence but, he will present his statement.

As a first step, the tribunal will visit Migori county where eight residents, led by Nelson Oduor Onyango, claim the judge and Governor Okoth Obado enjoyed a close working relationship, alleging that the county government constructed a road leading to the judge’s rural residence.

The team

The tribunal will hold proceedings at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The team comprises Justice Visram deputised by retired Appellate judge Festus Azangalala and members Lucy Kambuni, Ambrose Weda, Andrew Bahati Mwamuye, Sylvia Wanjiku Muchiri and Amina Abdalla.

Lawyer Paul Nyamodi is the lead assisting counsel while State Attorney Stella Munyi is the deputy. Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili will serve as joint secretaries.

Justice Ojwang’ had snubbed summons by the JSC to answer to the allegations by Oduor and his associates.