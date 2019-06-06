Oil cartels behind Kenya, Somalia maritime dispute

Seth Onyango and Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Powerful oil moguls are at the centre of the escalating diplomatic spat between Kenya and Somalia over the ownership of disputed maritime territory in the Indian Ocean.

Explosive new details suggest some international oil buccaneers posing as operatives of the Federal Government of Somalia are behind the bid to dispossess Kenya of its maritime territory.

It comes even as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Attorney General Githu Muigai are being blamed for mishandling the boundary dispute between Nairobi and Mogadishu.

A leaked report blames what it terms a lacklustre attitude by the Foreign Affairs ministry for the souring relations between the two neighbours and one that could cost Kenya an important maritime asset.

“Could it be that Cabinet secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr Monica Juma had received an apology from Somalia over its unwarranted behaviour and Kenyans were yet to be informed?” the report poses.

Of contention is a narrow triangular sea shelf off the Kenya-Somalia coast, in the Indian Ocean, about 100,000 square kilometres thought to contain significant deposits of oil and gas.

But as the two nations await the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the matter, it is emerging that oil barons were behind the referral of the dispute to the court in the first place.

Analysts have argued Somalia has a stronger case compared to Kenya, and it is on that premise that its government reportedly auctioned the oil and gas blocks in the contested area.

The blocks were auctioned in London, Britain to Northern Ireland and Norwegian firms.

But Nairobi reacted swiftly, recalling its ambassador from Mogadishu and warning of dire consequences should its neighbour push through with its aggressive plan.

“This unparalleled affront and illegal grab of the resources of Kenya will not go unanswered and is tantamount to an act of aggression against the people of Kenya and their resources,” Foreign Affairs PS Macharia Kamau warned.

Quick denial

Mogadishu swiftly denied the claims, saying “Somalia is not now offering, not does it have any plans to offer, any blocks in the disputed maritime area until the parties’ boundary is decided by the ICJ.”

Wheeler-dealers, led by the Minister of Petroleum operating in the name of the Federal Government of Somalia, released a timetable of events for the Somalia licensing round.

Somali Parliament recently ratified what is deemed as the Petroleum Act, containing a revised Model Production Sharing Agreement between the Federal Member States and the Federal Government of Somalia which interestingly “lays potential conflicts arising from the ownership, management and resource sharing to rest.”

The report indicates the timetable alerted all interested bidders in the exploration of offshore petroleum resources of crucial timelines for the operationalisation and start of exploration activities in the contested territory.

“Accordingly, the tenders were published on February 7 with July 11 set as the final date for application for qualification. August 29, was registered as the final date for the Ministry of Petroleum to qualify operators and non-operators of the oil blocks,” it reads in part.

“September 12, is the anticipated date for the publication of the final version of Protocol and Production Sharing Agreement (PSA). October 17 is the final date for registering a consortium and January 1, 2020 is the effective date of the Production Sharing Agreement. All these activities taking place as the maritime case proceeds at the ICJ.”

The specific blocks offered for auction include Blocks 131, 142, 152 and 153 located in Galmudug and referred to as the Obbia Basin; Blocks 164, 165, 166, 177, 178 and 179 located in Hirshabelle referred to as the Coriole Basin.

Others are blocks 189, 190, 204, 218 and 219 located on the Jabu Lamu Basin believed to be in Kenya’s territorial waters.

It is expected that after January 2020, successful companies will start exploration over four years with an extension of two years and final renewal of another two years, after which the blocks will revert to Somalia.

Juma was not available for comment.

The PS, Macharia Kamau quipped that yesterday was a public holiday but added that he would available to com,ment on the matter on any other day.

Fatwa decreed

The border issue between Kenya and Somalia came to the fore when Foreign Affairs PS raised a red flag in February.

It is also believed that a fatwa (death decree) was declared on anyone who would defend Kenya on the dispute. Upheld as a religious and customary order, the fatwa denied officials in both countries freedom of negotiations.

Meanwhile, the US government has reaffirmed its commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in counterterrorism efforts.

Africom deputy commander Alexander Laskaris said major progress has been made, especially in formulating strategies to deal with terror group al Shabaab since the two governments inked the US-Kenya Bilateral Strategic Dialogue early last month.