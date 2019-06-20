Odunga defends contentious rulings

High Court judge George Odunga yesterday defended his rulings and judgements in controversial cases that were perceived to be anti-establishment.

However, he conceded compliments by the 11-member Judicial Service Commission (JSC), under the chairmanship of Chief Justice David Maraga, that his decisions have been “bold, authoritative and progressive.”

“I have made decisions against the Executive, the Legislature and the JSC. This shows that the Judiciary is autonomous and independent. My view has been that where Parliament is performing its legislative duties, the Judiciary cannot interfere,” Justice Odunga said during his interview for Court of Appeal position.

“I have made pro-people decisions. I have advocated and advanced public participation in decision-making, especially in governance issues and public procurement involving public bodies,” he said. The judge said he has never shied away from making decisions considered controversial.

“In all my decisions, before I grant reliefs and declarations, I consider the consequences. I have never usurped power but applied the law. I have a duty and discretion, as a Judge, to declare illegalities where the law has been breached and violated,” he said.

Justice Odunga said he was confident that his nullification of the controversial ballot printing tender by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the appointment of Presiding Officers and their deputies in the run-up to the controversial 2017 General Election was justified. The two decisions were suspended by the Court of Appeal to pave the way for the main and repeat presidential polls.

“The law must be applied to the letter. Without the rule of law, there is anarchy. My decisions have been purely based on the law and the Constitution, he said.

The soft-spoken judge has been serving in Machakos as the Presiding Judge since his transfer from Nairobi’s Judicial Review Division on April 4, last year.

He said election petitions should be heard and concluded expeditiously but admitted that in some exceptional cases, the six-month deadline was likely to cause prejudice to some aggrieved parties. The citizenry expected losers to be given an opportunity to seek redress in court, he said.

The Judiciary, he said, has the ultimate role in the fight against corruption by dealing expeditiously with cases brought before courts. “The Judiciary cannot afford to be a by-stander in the war on corruption. It must actively participate in the elimination of this national scourge,” he said.

The judge said he was opposed to the mandatory minimum 20-year jail sentence imposed on those convicted of defilement cases under the Sexual Offences Act because it caused injustice to teenage boys. There should be alternative remedial sentences available at the discretion of trial courts, he said.

The JSC panel also interviewed Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Stephen Radido, Environment and Land Court judge John Mutungi and Laikipia-based lawyer Kariuki Mwangi.

Justice Radido, who joined the bench in 2012, said he had cleared 400 labour cases in 2017/18 while based in Nakuru and concluded 100 more cases within six months after his posting to Nairobi.

Labour cases

But he was grilled by Commissioner Mohamed Warsame over the manner in which he issued orders suspending the decision by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati to send the former Chief Executive Ezra Chiloba on three months’ compulsory leave to facilitate investigations into alleged irregular procurement ahead of the 2017 General Election.

The judge said he balanced public interest and IEBC’s employment guidelines. He said he supported arbitration, mediation and reconciliation in resolving case backlog and unnecessary delays.