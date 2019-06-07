Observe judicial liberty, says DCJ

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu yesterday urged judges to observe judicial independence premised on the rule of law, human rights and democracy.

She said the judges’ independence calls for accountability, which must also be impartial, judicious, clear and reasoned.

Speaking when she presided over the opening of ELC Annual Judges Conference, Mwilu stated the need to address backlog of cases in the Environment and Land Court (ELC).

The DCJ said the total backlog cases stand at 19,188 with cases that are five years old and above increasing from 4,146 in December 2016 to 4,814 in February, this year.

Reflect progress

The 2017/18 Performance Management and Measurement Understanding report showed that only 64 per cent of rulings and judgments in the ELC are delivered within 60 days.

“Though the average case clearance rate might reflect progress, the reality is that among stations with the most case load, backlog is increasing,” she said.

Eldoret has a case clearance rate of 83 per cent, Milimani 79, Malindi 76 , Nakuru 46 and Thika 34 and the backlog is increasing in all the stations. Mwilu said case clearance rate has increased from 45 per cent in 2016 to 135 per cent last year.