Obama grandmother, Mama Sarah taken ill

Eric Juma @PeopleDailyKe

Former US President Barack Obama’s grandmother Sarah Obama was yesterday admitted to Siaya County Referral Hospital after falling sick at her home in Nyangoma Kogello.

Mama Sarah, 97, was taken to the facility yesterday morning. Siaya Health chief officer Samwel Omondi confirmed Mama Sarah was undergoing treatment.

“It’s true that Mama Sarah is at Siaya Referral Hospital where she was taken after falling ill at her home but we cannot divulge more information on her health,” he said.

Her private doctor had seen her and recommended further checks at Siaya Referral Hospital Dr Owino said he would issue a statement on the health status of Mama Sarah later.

A relative, who was among family members who took her to the hospital urged Kenyans to pray for Mama Sarah’s quick recovery.

“As the family, we are appealing to Kenyans to join hands and pray for our grandmother who has remained mindful of orphans, widows and vulnerable in the society,” said the relative who did not want to be named.