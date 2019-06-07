Nyong’o proposes parliamentary system of government

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailKe

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o yesterday called for review of the Constitution to pave way for a parliamentary system of government.

Speaking during the 35th sitting of the Building Bridges Initiative in Kisumu, he said Kenya would be more stable and economically prosperous if it adopts the system where the president and his deputy are elected by MPs.

The President, he proposed, would then appoint a prime minister from the winning party in the National Assembly to run the government.

He said the system would ensure that “power doesn’t get into the heads of the president and his deputy”. He also called for stronger, more autonomous county governments with a proportional representation blended with the parliamentary systems but cautioned against radical changes in the current structures of the devolved units.

“We should not introduce two weighty issues in the referendum. Let us not mix issues of structure of devolution with the choice between presidential and parliamentary. We should put premium on achieving parliamentary system,’’ he said.