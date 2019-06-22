Nyakundi case adjourned to July 9

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Nairobi High Court is yet to determine whether lawyer Assa Nyakundi who is accused of shooting his son dead, be will be charged with murder.

The case, which was to proceed on Friday, was postponed after Nyakundi’s lead lawyer John Khaminwa told the court that he has to travel to Mombasa to give a lecture.

In the case Nyakundi is challenging prosecution decision to charge him with murder saying that there’s a pending case at Kiambu Law court.

The lawyers were to argue the application on Friday, but now the matter has been postponed to July 9.

When the matter came up on Friday, Nyakundi’s lawyer asked the court to adjourn the matter saying he had been booked for a lecture at a school in Mombasa but forgot to mention it to the court on Thursday.

State Counsel Catherine Mwaniki opposed the application saying that Nyakundi has many lawyers who can handle the case on his behalf.

Justice James Wakiaga, however, agreed to have the case adjourned saying that the prosecution will not suffer any prejudice if the matter is postponed.