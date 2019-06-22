NTSA propose privatisation ofmotor vehicle inspection centres

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is proposing privatisation of motor vehicle inspection centres to help decongest government ones.

Speaking in Nyahururu during a public participation forum on the draft motor vehicle inspection regulation 2019 on Friday, NTSA director Wilfred Obiego, said the private inspection centres would help in reducing the long queues witnessed at the government inspection centres.

He said that this would also help in creating employment opportunities, which was part of the government’s agenda.

“We will set put up two to three inspection centres in counties, based on the number of motor vehicle numbers. This is a plan to support the Big Four agenda by partnering with the government to put more money in people’s pockets,” he said.