Nothing to celebrate 56 years down the line, former Nakuru mayor says

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

As Kenya marks its 56th Madaraka Day fete tomorrow, former Nakuru Mayor Kimunya Kamana has little to rejoice over.

Kamana, who is turning 91, says he has nothing to show for the pain and sacrifices his generation made, adding that he no longer attends the celebrations.

He was in his mid twenties when he joined other freedom fighters in the quest for independence. “Unfortunately, our struggles did not end at independence as we hoped,” he says.

“We are still fighting corruption, poverty, injustice and the violence visited on women and children, something most freedom fighters thought would come to an end once we attained independence,” Kamana (pictured) recalls Saturday June 1, 1963 with nostalgia.

“You could swim in the joy, happiness and sense of patriotism flooding Uhuru Gardens that day,” he says, remembering the day Kenya became the last East African State to be granted internal self-rule by Britain.

“But when I see how freedom fighters have been neglected, it crushes my heart,” he added. He observes that he, and other veterans have been scorned by the same government they fought to put in place and despite their sweat, blood and tears, they are slowly fading into oblivion as poverty bites.

“During the struggle for independence, leaders did not think of amassing wealth. All focus and sacrifice was for the country. There are many unsung heroes who did their utmost silently, selflessly,” he said.

Kamana, who at one time served as a mayor and a counselor for more than 20 years, wants the State to consider an honorarium for retired civic leaders to enable them live a dignified life. He is calling on Parliament