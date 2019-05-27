Northern corridor accidents alarming

The Northern Corridor has been identified as the most dangerous route in the country, contributing more than 20 per cent of accident related deaths every year.

This came as the National Transport and Safety Authority released statistics on fatalities across major highways in the country, indicating an increase of 12.8 per cent in accidents.

According to NTSA board member Catherine Waweru, 1,293 Kenyans have lost their lives so far this year, an increase of 147 fatalities compared to the same period last year.

She said the corridor was leading in the figures despite continued awareness of the 273 blackspots along the route.

She said Machakos, Makueni, Uasin Gishu, Busia and Nakuru counties which fall under the corridor had seen an increase in accidents, adding that they had launched a multi-agency committee aimed at finding possible ways to reduce road crashes.

Waweru was speaking to the press at the end of a three-day meeting with Transport Executives from the five counties in Naivasha.

“We are looking at various issues including post crash responses and emergencies where counties can work with us to ensure Kenyan roads are free of accidents,” she said.

Nakuru West Deputy County Commissioner Elmi Shaffi said they are working with local leadership to ensure continuous training of boda boda operators.