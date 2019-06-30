North Rift leaders accuse State of laxity in arresting Kerio insecurity

Winstone Chiseremi

The prevailing insecurity in Kerio Valley took centre stage during the burial Norah Borus, a Stanford University student who died two weeks ago in US.

Speaking at Rayfarm in Uasin Gishu county on Saturday, leaders from North Rift lashed out at the government for laxity in addressing banditry and cattle rustling in the region.

Led by Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Alex Tolgos, they expressed concern over the high rate of killings saying it is now targeting teachers and learners in the region.

More than 20 primary and secondary school teachers and students have lost their lives in the hands of armed bandits in five months.

The latest incident saw a Form Three student at Queens of Peace Secondary School killed by bandits last week.

The leaders who included Marakwet West MP William Kisang and his Baringo North counterpart William Cheptumo said increased wave of insecurity perpetrated by armed bandits had rendered the vast agricultural rich region inhabitable.