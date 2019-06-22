No let up in Kirinyaga medics strike, union vows

A strike by health workers in Kirinyaga county entered its 24th on Friday, with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) insisting its members will be cowed by threats from senior county officials.

The health workers held a press conference at Kerugoya town and declared their strike is legal and challenged the county to arrest them.

KMPDU secretary General Dr Gor Goody dismissed letters requiring some members to appear before disciplinary committee as illegal and vowed that no member will appear before the committee.

“I want to assure every member that you are within your right. Don’t be intimidated by threats to sack you or letter requiring you to ‘show cause why’, we can’t lead you in an illegal strike,’’ she affirmed.