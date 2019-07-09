Njonjo eulogises his friend Kiereini in glowing tribute

Bernard Gitau and Ann Nyathira @PeopleDailyKe

Former Attorney General Charles Njonjo yesterday eulogised his departed friend, former Head of Civil Service Jeremiah Kiereini in a moving tribute.

Njonjo recounted the political undercurrents that piled pressure on him during the Kanu era, and how Kiereini, then Head of Civil Service, always had his back.

He narrated how, in 1983 when the President Daniel Moi formed a commission of inquiry to investigate him (Njonjo), Kiereini took a risk by agreeing to meet him—under the cover of darkness and wrapped in a blanket.

The former AG said he met Kiereini at a trusted friend’s house to evade Moi’s wrath after Njonjo and the President had fallen out.

“I needed to see you. You never wanted to take unnecessary risks, so you agreed to meet me at the cover of darkness at a trusted friend’s house. You assumed I will be followed, so I had to come crouching at the back seat of a car, hidden under a blanket. Thank you for taking that risk for me,” said Njonjo in a tribute read on his behalf by his daughter Mary Ngini. The visibly distressed Njonjo could not read the tribute himself.

The inquiry against Njonjo followed claims of alleged attempts to stage a coup. Kiereini’s memorial service at the All Saints’ Cathedral in Nairobi brought together his family friends, top serving and former government officials as well as business leaders.

Uncertain times

The former Head of Civil Service, who in his heyday steered various major firms, died on May 14 and was cremated at a private ceremony days later. Njonjo recalled that Kiereini helped steer the country steadily through many uncertain times.

“As Attorney General, I was often under pressure from political undercurrents. But you remained a professional and competent civil servant and you were always a great support to me. I will always remember you as the finest Cabinet secretary,” he said.

Regretting that his friend “left without saying goodbye” Njonjo opened up on their friendship at the family level. “You asked me to be the best man at your wedding…I remember how we shared our joy when our children began to arrive. And how we enjoyed our children growing up and our family grew closer and closer together,” he said.

The tear-jerking tribute gripped those present at the service. Government officials leaders lauded Kiereini as a role model. In a tribute read by Attorney General Kihara Kariuki, President Uhuru Kenyatta heaped praises on Kiereini.

“To the young, Kiereini is a role model worth emulating in the management of public and private sectors,” he said.

Moi tribute

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi also read a tribute on behalf of his father, former President Moi, while Mumbi Mugo represented her mother Micere Mugo, a distinguished writer and scholar.

The late Kiereini was known for his leadership that saw him steer major firms in Kenya, including CMC Holdings, Unga Limited, CFC Stanbic and East Africa Breweries Limited. Five years ago, Kiereini launched his autobiography titled A Daunting Journey.

Other notable personalities at the memorial were Former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, former Attorney General Githu Muigai and Nominated Senator Beth Mugo.

Kiereini was born in 1929 in Kibicho, Central Kenya. He went to Alliance Boys’ and later pursued a degree at Uganda’s Makerere University.

He began his career as a Community Development Assistant and later as a District Officer in the then colonial government.

He was employed in the Public Civil Service for close to four decades. When Kenya gained independence in 1963, Kiereini continued to work as a public servant and rose to the position of Permanent Secretary in the Defence Ministry.

He served as PS in the regime of Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta until 1978 when Moi took over and appointed him Head of Civil Service.