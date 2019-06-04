Nigerian police nab 9 more suspected kidnappers

ABUJA,

Nine more suspected kidnappers have been nabbed by the police in Nigeria in the latest crackdown on criminals in the West African country.

In a statement reaching Xinhua on Tuesday, the police said they arrested the suspects inside a forest in the northwestern state of Kaduna on May 11.

They were arrested during “Operation Puff Adder” launched by the police to root out kidnappers in that part of the country, according to the statement by the national police spokesman Frank Mba.

The suspects had made confessions to the police on their involvement in the series of kidnapping on the Abuja-Kaduna highway in central Nigeria, Mba said. Several arms and ammunition were also recovered from them.

The arrest was the second major operation to deal with suspected kidnappers in the country in one week. Some 57 suspected kidnappers were arrested in the first week of May.

According to the national police chief Mohammed Adamu, the latest development indicated a significant increase in the arrest of kidnappers, other offenders, and recovery of firearms since April 1 to date.

Adamu said the “Safer Highway Motorized” patrol scheme would be resuscitated to complement the efforts of various police commands.

He called on the police chiefs to return to their various commands with renewed vigor and to redouble their efforts toward tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, and banditry. (Xinhua)