New Kenyan sites on Heritage Lists

Nduta Waweru

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) recently included new inscriptions into the World Heritage List.

From Kenya, the 16th century settlement, Thimlich Ohinga was included based on three criteria: Criterion III, exceptional testimony to settlement traditions in the Lake Victoria Basin; Criterion IV, The settlements of Thimlich Ohinga provide an impressive reference to spatial planning and settlement types in the wider Lake Victoria Basin, at a period in history characterised by increased human mobility as a result of social, economic and environmental pressures that affected human populations in the region.

It was also inscribed as per criterion V, as the best preserved example of Ohingni, a distinctive form of pastoral settlement that persisted in the Lake Victoria Basin from the 16th to the mid-20th centuries.

In danger

Thimlich Ohinga stone structure features walls ranging from 1.0 to 4.2 metres high. According to the National Museums, the walls were built with loose stones and blocks without any dressing or mortar. Situated in Migori, the Ohinga dates back to 500 years ago, and has been inhabited by different communities who did not interfere with its structure and architecture.

While this cultural and archaeological feature was added for its value, the Lake Turkana National Parks was placed on the World Heritage in Danger list. The decision by the committee was reached following the construction of Gibe III Dam in Ethiopia, the cumulative impact of such projects on the Lake Turkana Basin as well as the failed Strategic Environmental Assessment set for February 2018.

“The preliminary hydrological data for the Gibe III dam shows that the seasonal fluctuation patterns of Lake Turkana have already been heavily disrupted, and urges the States Parties of Kenya and Ethiopia to undertake the long overdue SEA without further delay in order to assess the cumulative impacts of the multiple developments in the Lake Turkana Basin on the Outstanding Universal Value (OUV) of the affected properties, and to identify urgently needed mitigation measures,” the decision of committee said.

Long wait

Still awaiting the inscription process are a number of sites on the Tentative List including Mombasa Old Town, Lake Nakuru National Park, Lake Naivasha, Lake Bogoria National Reserve, The Historic Town of Gedi, The Mfangano-Rusinga Island Complex, The Marakwet Escarpment Furrow Irrigation System, The African Great Rift Valley – Olorgesailie Prehistoric Site.

Others are Aberdare Mountains, The Eastern Arc Coastal Forests (Arabuko-Sokoke Forest and Shimba Hills National Reserve), The Kakemega Forest, Meru Conservation Area, Hell’s Gate National Park, The Maasai Mara, Kenya Lakes System, The Tana Delta and Forests Complex and Tsavo Parks and Chyulu Hills Complex.