Nemis hampers Sh4b healthcare plan for student

Alvin Kariuki @PeopleDailyKe

The Sh4 billion medical insurance scheme launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year for all public secondary school students has been hampered by logistical hitches in registering with the National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) chairman Kahi Indimuli said the barriers have left about 30 per cent of the learners out of the scheme.

Identify students

He said since the launch of the scheme in last April, most students, especially in rural schools, have not benefitted from the cover as they are yet to be registered with Nemis that identifies students to be covered by the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The official, who spoke at a media briefing in Nairobi on Sunday evening, said about 800,000 out of the over three million students have not been registered with Nemis.

Indimuli said medical service providers, who have been enlisted by NHIF to provide health service to students, cannot identify them as beneficiaries.

“Not all students are captured by Nemis and this has become very stressful as it is only through the system that a student will get a premium of Sh1,350 per head for health insurance,” he said.

To bolster implementation of the scheme, Indimuli urged the government to provide dental and surgery services and ensure details of all students are captured in Nemis.

He said failure to register some students has also led to some schools missing out on funds from the government.