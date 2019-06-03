NBK top officials face the sack in takeover deal

People Daily Team

The board and top management of the National Bank of Kenya will be shown the door once the takeover bid by Kenya Commercial Bank Group goes into full swing, it has emerged.

KCB chief executive Joshua Oigara told shareholders at their annual general meeting last week the bank would also aggressively pursue a small group of rogue debtors, who he says owe NBK about Sh30 billion.

He told KCB shareholders the decision to acquire the ailing bank is backed by good reason and a risk analysis, which has established that NBK has great potential but is weighed down by a series of bad decisions by the management and the perennial defaulters.

Make returns

“The board has looked at the risk and what is the risk profile. The board does not intend to keep the management of NBK. The board has no intention of keeping the NBK board. There is no (such) intention,” he said at the meeting at Kasarani Indoor Arena, Nairobi.

Oigara was responding to concerns by shareholders at the Thursday meeting regarding NBK’s well-documented problems.

“I have been to NBK branches. The staff are not bad people. The problem is always at the top. I always say that NBK’s challenges have to be with NBK House at Harambee Avenue, not at the branches,” he said.

He added that while banks traditionally have challenges, KCB’s analysis of the situation had pinpointed where the problems lie.

The official said KCB is confident the two banks would make significant returns for their shareholders’ investments as their market share would increase.

Oigara said while the Sh30 billion non-performing loans might look worrying, they are owed by “a few names”.

He said while the books at NBK have improved over the last two years, there would be a need to clean up the bad books attributed to the said bad loans by some five names.

Endorse move

“NBK’s problem was a fraud problem and you know the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating and it is well known in the market. We can recover those loans,” he said.

“The strategy of an acquisition is to find somewhere where there is an opportunity. Rarely will you buy a bank that is strong (and) performing. In a financial institution, you go for opportunity,” he added.

KCB shareholders later endorsed the takeover move, which now awaits endorsement by NBK shareholders at an AGM set for June 14.

National Social Security Fund (NSSF), which has already endorsed the takeover, holds 48 per cent shareholding at the troubled NBK while the Treasury holds 22.5 per cent.

Top NBK management are expected to face Parliament today over the state of the financial institution, whose options have dwindled under the weight of a series of poor management and governance decisions.

NBK has been the subject of investigations by the Central Bank and the Capital Markets Authority since it was revealed in 2015 that there had been cooking of books at the institution.

After a statutory external audit, the bank was forced to restate its accounts and cater for Sh2 billion in non-performing loans, a move that resulted in a declaration of losses to the tune of Sh1.6 billion.

Six senior management officials were subsequently removed and the CMA would later find that the bank’s bosses were liable for misrepresenting its financial statements for the periods ending June 30, 2015 and September of the same year. CMA recommended the prosecution of some of the senior managers and further criminal investigation of additional individuals, among them Munir Sheikh, the former managing director.

Sheikh was banned from holding any position in a publicly-listed company and fined Sh5 million. He was later cleared by the Director of Public Prosecutions and is currently pursuing compensation.

Other senior managers who faced sanctions were over the alleged booking of goods and theft of funds were: George Jaba (former chief credit officer), Chris Kisire (chief finance officer till April 2015), Wycliffe Kivunira (former acting chief finance officer) and Solomon Alubala (former head of treasury).

They all denied the charges that were later preferred against them. Alubala was fined Sh104.8 million and Kisire Sh1 million.