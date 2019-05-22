Senators protest rejection of ‘D+ teacher trainees’

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Senators have resolved to summon Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha and his Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang to shed light on the plight of 3,265 trainees kicked out of teacher training colleges early this month.

The lawmakers have also faulted the annulment of the students’ admission and now want the two top ministry officials held accountable for what they termed as “knee-jerk reactions that do not seem to make sense”.

Marginalised areas

Contributing to a statement sought by Deputy Leader of Majority and Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo on the termination of training for students with D+ (plus) minimum grade, senators noted the earlier decision to allow students with lower grades to join teachers training colleges was meant to improve the teacher-student ratio especially in marginalised areas.

However, they held the move by the Ministry of Education has created confusion among thousands of affected students and parents.

According to senators Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru), the students must be fully compensated by the ministry so that they can finish their training.

Cherargei said the compensation should not be limited to the amount of money paid but also the embarrassment they have suffered.

They argued that the students were admitted to teacher training colleges as a result of the decision of the ministry.

Mohamed said the students admission to teacher training colleges was purely on affirmative action owing to shortage of teachers.

“We are at a loss when an institution of the government such as the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) annuls or tries to compete with the Ministry. Students were sent home through a letter from the Principal Secretary (PS), Ministry of Education. That is unacceptable,” he said.

“We are talking of ensuring 100 per cent transition. Why conduct an examination in Class Eight and have pupils who score 100 marks join secondary school yet those who score D+ cannot join teachers training colleges?,” he posed.

Cherargei questioned why the ministry was engaged in incoherent and inconsistent policies about education, saying that they are harmful to Kenyans.

Compensate trainees

“You cannot commit yourself to 100 per cent transition regardless of the outcomes of examinations and then discontinue people who have been admitted to colleges on the basis that they have a lower grade,” he said.

“We want the Ministry of Education to come clean on this matter and tell this country how they will compensate those children, including but not limited to the amount of money paid, the embarrassment they have suffered and what kind of compensation in terms of assistance so that they can train,”.

Kihika labelled the ministry as being incompetent and a theatre of the absurd. “One day, they come up with this policy and the next day they completely backtrack on it. This is one of the things that makes you wonder who is making decisions in that ministry,” Kihika said insisting that the country must know who is behind the decision that has caused misery and pain to innocent Kenyans.

Last month, Education Principal Secretary Bellio Kipsang withdrew Legal Notice No.118 of 2018, which had lowered the minimum admission entry requirement to D (plain) for a certificate, C-(minus) for diploma and C+ (plus) for a degree.

“You are hereby directed to bring to the attention of all principals of teacher training colleges, both public and private that entry grades for persons entering teacher training colleges shall remain as prescribed in legal notice No. 50 of 2016,” said Kipsang in a letter dated April 26 to all regional directors of education.