Scrap inefficient commissions, three Nyanza lawmakers urge

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Three legislators from Nyanza region want an audit of all independent constitutional commissions and scrapping of dormant and ineffective ones. The lawmakers said the exercise would save the exchequer substantial amount of money.

Speaking during a local TV show yesterday, MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), David Ochieng (Ugenya) and Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni proposed that commissions found to be effective after the audit must not have more than three officials and that members should serve on part time basis to cut the ballooning public wage bill.

They said the role of commissioners is to set and ensure implementation of policies and they don’t need to be hired on full time basis.

“Some (commissions) are only serving political interests of certain people and not the public,” said Ochieng. The legislators maintained that commissioners should be appointed based on professional qualifications and not ethnicity and political expediency.