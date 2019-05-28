NATIONALPeople Daily

Scrap inefficient commissions, three Nyanza lawmakers urge

People Daily May 28, 2019
2,439 Less than a minute
Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka. Photo/FILE

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Three legislators from  Nyanza region want an audit of all independent constitutional commissions  and scrapping of  dormant and ineffective ones. The lawmakers said the exercise would save the exchequer substantial amount of money.

Speaking during a local TV show yesterday, MPs Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South),  David  Ochieng (Ugenya) and Nyamira Senator Okon’go Omogeni proposed that commissions found to be effective after the audit must not have more than three officials and that members should serve on part time basis to cut the ballooning public wage bill.

They said the  role  of commissioners is to set and ensure implementation of policies and they don’t  need to  be hired on  full time basis.

“Some (commissions) are only serving political interests of certain people and not the public,” said Ochieng. The legislators maintained that commissioners should be appointed based on professional qualifications and not ethnicity and political expediency.

Show More

Related Articles

May 28, 2019
2,655

A case for sustainable menstrual products

May 28, 2019
2,708

Wetang’ula to face DCI over fake gold scam

May 28, 2019
2,637

Ivy murder suspect’s bond ruling set for June

May 28, 2019
2,543

Hamilton talent saved us from defeat, says Mercedes boss