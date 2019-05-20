Phone maker OPPO partners with film giants Marvel Studios

By Elly Gitau

Global phone manufacturer OPPO has partnered with American film studio Marvel Studios to introduce OPPO F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition smartphone in the market. The phone comes complete with Marvel’s Avengers exterior to complement the new phone’s look and feel.

The phone comes to the market after a successful premiere of the Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame movie, which has received fabulous reception in Kenya.

OPPO F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition will retail at Sh42,999. The pre-order of this particular started on Saturday and will be available to collect and purchase from May 25, this year. Pre-ordered customers can also receive an additional pre-order gift box that contains a premium headphone and a VOOC Flash car charger worth Sh9,999.

OPPO Kenya Public Relations and Communications manager Muthoni Wachira said that the phone complements the existing great receptions by Marvel’s Avengers fans across the market.

“Our focus is to refine our customer’s experience with the device. It gives control of photography back to the user and guarantees the best experience,” she said.

She added the partnership will enable OPPO to connect with the young generation who truly believe with the new F11 Pro will shine like true superheroes and heroines.

The phone comes with all the Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame heroes in an encasing that gives the phone a powerful image. This is perhaps the first time in the country that a phone manufacturer has partnered with a movie company to create an actual experience linking the movie and the product that reaches out to the market.