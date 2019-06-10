MPs accuse governors of ‘stealing from the sick’

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A parliamentary committee has accused governors of misusing taxpayers’ money allocated to counties as conditional grants for level five hospitals.

The National Assembly Health Committee claims counties cannot account for monies sent to them in the last five years.

Members now want an amendment to the Public Finance Management Act to ensure conditional grants and other allocations channelled to health facilities are ring-fenced to achieve their objective.

“Some counties receive more than Sh0.5 billion but there is no criteria on how this money is allocated. They only give statistics on bed capacity dated back to 2012,” the committee chairperson Sabina Chege said during a debate on 2019/20 financial year budget report on Thursday.

“We scrutinised the 2019/20 budget thoroughly and noticed there is a lot of money that goes to the counties as conditional grants but it is not accounted for,” said the Murang’a Women Representative.

Conditional grant

She said while examining the Ministry of Health budget, the committee did not get even a report from the counties on how the conditional grants have been utilised in the five years they have received the cash.

“We are giving money meant for health but governors choose what the money should be used for, including building roads or things that may make them more popular other than health projects,” she asked.

Chege now wants governors to put in place measures to ensure prudent utilisation of health funds, including cash meant for Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Up to about Sh29 billion has been earmarked for UHC in the next financial year. Out of the cash, Sh4.6 billion will go to national referral facilities namely; Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), National Spinal Injury Referral Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) and Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Additionally, a Sh4.2 billion conditional grant has been allocated to 11 level five hospitals which will be distributed to among the 47 counties.

The hospitals are projected to play a key role in the implementation of the UHC, which is being piloted in Kisumu, Isiolo, Machakos and Nyeri counties.

Perennial strikes

“So, it is my prayer that the House and the Senate will reconsider it. The ministry should give us a report on how the money is utilised and how we can reach level five hospitals,” said Chege. Hospitals run by the counties have been facing hiccups, ranging from drug shortage to perennial staff strikes.