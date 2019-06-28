Matiang’i gives gun holders seven days to collect licences

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has given 4, 000 gun holders who have not been vetted seven days to report to the nearest police station.

The CS said the 4, 407 people will be issued with licences, but if they fail to show up, the government will treat them as criminals.

“For those over 4,000 gun holders we are giving you seven days to surrender the guns to the nearest police stations before we come for you,” he said at Harambee House Friday.

He was receiving the final report of the Firearms Licensing Board (FLB) on the Vetting of Firearms Dealers, Shooting Ranges and Civilian Firearm Holders.

The report indicates that of the 13,805 Registered Civilian Firearm Holders, 9,398 were vetted.

Matiang’i said after the vetting there were 33-registered gun dealers and shooting clubs but only 23 were inspected.

“Out of the 33 registered dealers, we have already cancelled licences. This leaves only 20 genuine gun dealers who will be operating in the country,” he added.

He, however, said the government has suspended issuance of guns dealership to first track the 4,407 holders who have not been vetted.

“We are going to deal with violators ruthlessly, regardless of their social status. We will simply implement the law,” he said.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, said all private firearm holders will be expected to show their certificate of ownership wherever they go starting August 1. He said that will also apply to security guards and military officers.

In December 2018, Matiang’i dissolved and reconstituted the Firearms Licensing Board as part of the government’s efforts to reform the agency that has been faulted for failing to crack the whip on fake permit holders.

The CS said all civilian firearm holders must appear in person before the board for mandatory vetting from December 17.

In a statement on Wednesday, Matiang’i said the board, chaired by Charles Mwongera, will begin a 90-day verification of all firearms certificates.

Earlier in November, he had disbanded the Firearms Licensing and Control Board and ordered that all licenced guns be surrendered.