Lonyangapuo grilled over deputy ‘working from US’

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo is on the spot following claims that his deputy Nicholas Atudonyang, who lives in the (US since August 2017 General Election, has continued to earn a salary.

Members of the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment (CPAIC) demanded to know why Atudonyang had “absconded” his duties as the deputy governor.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ and his Mombasa counterpart Mohammed Faki questioned why Atudonyang who is on a full time job as neurosurgeon in the US allegedly draws a salary and other allowances.

“Governor, where is your deputy? I am told after the 2017 elections he has never returned from the US where he works as a doctor to come and serve his West Pokot people,” Senator Faki asked.

In response, Lonyangapuo defended his deputy saying he was away on medical grounds and was looking after his baby who was born prematurely.

“Atudonyang has been coming and going back. Claims that he has been away for two years are untrue,” the governor said, adding that his deputy was in the county last December.