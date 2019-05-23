Lobby claims cops shot boy, 3 others in Kilifi eviction.

Four people, including a 10-year-old boy, are admitted to various hospitals after being shot by police during an eviction in Mtwapa, Kilifi county.

The squatters were shot when a confrontation ensued during demolition of houses on a disputed two-acre piece of land at Kijijini area on Tuesday.

Speaking at the scene, Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri) Rapid Response officer Francis Auma claimed police shot and injured the 10-year-old boy on the shoulder.

Enforce order

He was admitted at Coast General Provincial Hospital for treatment and the bullet is still lodged in the shoulder. The other injured residents were taken to Kilifi County Hospital.

Shimo La Tewa MCA Sammy Ndago was arrested by police during protests and detained at Mtwapa Police Station for alleged incitement.

Kevin Kalama, a witness, claimed police arrived in the village at around 6am armed with an eviction order then an excavator pulled down about 200 houses.

The officers were reportedly enforcing an order issued by a Malindi court in 2015. Omar Kassim, 40, and his three brothers claim the land belonged to their father.

Haki Africa Deputy executive director Salma Mohamed accused the police of using excessive force during the eviction exercise.

Kilifi deputy Governor and the County Speaker led MCAs to Mtwapa Police Station where they demanded Ndago’s release.