Kenya-Tanzania highway construction to begin in 2020, says AfDB

Nairobi

Construction of the transnational highway between Kenya and Tanzania will begin early next year, the financier has said. Gabriel Negatu, East Africa Director General of the African Development Bank (AfDB) said in Nairobi that funding for the 460km road should be approved in September.

“Both the Kenya and Tanzania governments have finalised all their requirements to pave way for the construction of the coastal highway,” he said during the Kenya roadshow for the upcoming second edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

The forum which is scheduled to take place from November 11 to 13 in South Africa is the continent’s investment marketplace for accelerated economic transformation. Negatu said that the Kenya-Tanzania transnational highway is expected to cost $751 million (Sh75.1 billion).

He said that the highway runs through Malindi, Mombasa and Lunga Lunga on the Kenyan side and Horohoro, Tanga and Bagamoyo on the Tanzanian side.

The transnational highway is among the infrastructure projects being prioritised by the East African Community.

AfDB will finance 70 per cent of the coastal highway while the governments of Kenya and Tanzania will cover the remaining 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Pan African financier, Trade and Development Bank (TDB), plans to fund green energy projects in East Africa.

Green projects

Michael Awori, executive of lending operations at TDB told Xinhua in Nairobi that his organisation has received lines of credit from a number of institutions including Export-Import Bank of China for onward lending to support various green projects in East Africa.

“We are looking to finance renewable energy projects so as to increase our energy portfolio with a heavy focus on geothermal, solar, wind and hydropower,” he said during the Kenya roadshow for the upcoming second edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

The bank is currently in talks to provide debt finance to two independent power producers who have been contracted by Geothermal Development Company to develop a total of two 35mw geothermal power plants as part of the Menegai Geothermal Power Plant Project. –XINHUA